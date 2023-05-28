FMs of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold phone talk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov has called his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani MFA.

The Uzbek FM conveyed sincere congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan and wished that the independence of Azerbaijan be strong and stable.

During the telephone conversation, various aspects of brotherhood, friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries were discussed. The high potential of opportunities for bilateral and regional cooperation between our countries was emphasized.

Bayramov thanked his Uzbek counterpart for the congratulations and expressed confidence in the further development of large-scale relations between the two countries.