President of Israel and his spouse visit Heydar Aliyev Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Visiting President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog and his spouse Michal Herzog have visited the Heydar Aliyev Center, Trend reports.

Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov informed the President about the Center.

The Heydar Aliyev Center houses a conference hall with three auditoriums, a library and a museum. The project is intended to play an integral role in the intellectual life of the city. Located close to the city center, the site plays a pivotal role in the redevelopment of Baku. The Center is engaged in studying and promoting the statehood policy and heritage of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

He was told that the center implements projects to popularize history and culture of Azerbaijan all over the world.

The Israeli President viewed the exhibition of official cars used by Great Leader Heydar Aliyev from 1969 and 2003.

The President signed the guest book.

Isaac Herzog and his spouse got familiar the “Pearls of Azerbaijan” exhibition, highlighting rich history and culture of Azerbaijan, as well as unique exhibits related to the abundant natural resources, centuries-old history and cultural heritage of the country.

They also saw the “Mini Azerbaijan” exhibitions of tiny models of historical monuments and buildings in the regions and capital.

Then, the Israeli President and his spouse familiarized themselves with the carpet collection. They were presented with the book narrating about Azerbaijani carpets.