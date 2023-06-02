Work underway to meet with Azerbaijani citizen arrested in Iran - MFA (UPDATE)

Title changed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry sent a note to the Iranian Embassy to clarify the fate of the Azerbaijani citizen Farid Safarli since March 9, that is, from the day of receipt of information about his disappearance in Iran and clarify the issue, Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

Hajizada made the remark commenting on the information about Safarli's arrest in Iran.

According to the spokesperson, after numerous appeals, the Iranian side, in response to the note, stated that Farid Safarli was arrested and a criminal case was initiated against him. The relevant information about this was given to the family of Safarli.

"Despite the limited activity of the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Iran due to the well-known terror incident, from the first day of receipt of information about Safarli, our ministry and Consulate General in Tabriz have been negotiating with the relevant Iranian structures," Hajizada noted.

Besides, according to him, regular contact is maintained with Safarli and his family.

"Our Consulate General in Tabriz is working to hold a meeting with Safarli in the near future," the spokesperson added.

Farid Safarli, a student of the University of Jena in Germany, born in 1997, went to Iran on February 20 this year.

After the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran on January 27, 2023, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry issued a warning to citizens about the inadvisability of visiting Iran unless absolutely necessary, and those who travel to this country should use extra caution.