Azerbaijani Defense Minister thanks Turkish former Minister of National Defense

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Defense Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has sent a letter of gratitude to the former Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Hulusi Akar, Trend reports.

"Mr. Hulusi Akar, on my own behalf and on behalf of the personnel of the Azerbaijani Army, I want to express my gratitude for our joint activities during your tenure as Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye.

You have always made a great contribution to the development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye and the improvement of the Azerbaijani army, increasing its combat capability.

You also provided moral support to the Azerbaijani people and our army during the second Karabakh War for the liberation of our lands from occupation," he said in the letter.