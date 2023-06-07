Zangazur corridor should be opened - Volkan Bozkir

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Azerbaijan stands for peace in the region, 75th President of the UN General Assembly, former Turkish Minister for EU Affairs, Member of the Turkish Parliament Volkan Bozkır told Trend.

“The initiative of one side may not be enough for the peace process,” he added.

"Crimes have been committed in Karabakh during the 30 years of occupation. Azerbaijan has liberated its lands, and, despite all the events that have taken place, has offered peace to Armenia," he said.

“We do not see that Armenia wants peace. Currently, there is chaos in Armenia. The population of Armenia lives in poverty, and the economy is weakening more and more. The only way out of these problems is peace with Azerbaijan," he added.

Bozkır said that Armenians living in good conditions in different parts of the world are hindering the positive steps of their compatriots.

"Armenians have been enemies with Azerbaijan and Türkiye for years without any reason. They think that without this enmity they will lose the meaning of life. It won't be easy for them to handle it. Azerbaijan has liberated Karabakh from occupation. Karabakh is Azerbaijan, whether the Armenians accept it or not," Bozkır said.

“A number of issues have to be resolved to sign the peace. First, the Zangazur corridor should be opened. Azerbaijan's strong position will play an important role in resolving these issues. And Türkiye will support Azerbaijan," he said.