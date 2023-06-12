French La Gazette harshly responds to provocative publication in Le Figaro newspaper

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The French La Gazette online newspaper has published an article in response to the provocative publication of the Le Figaro daily newspaper, which has made unfounded statements against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"The hapless editor of the 'Le Figaro' daily newspaper published a 'remarkable' article, embodying all the journalistic stereotypes of the French press. Such articles occasionally appear in French newspapers like fever blisters. It can't be said that this editor outdid himself. No, he did what he was asked to do: he used the usual rhetoric of the Armenian diaspora and satisfied his chief editor and shareholders. Once again, we 'learn' from the French press that Azerbaijan allegedly has 'one of the most authoritarian regimes in the world.' In Yerevan in 1998, people stormed the parliamentary chamber and machine-gunned the deputies. In 2018, the police opened fire on demonstrators in the streets of that city, causing some of them to be fatally wounded. Where are the bloody traces left by the Azerbaijani government?"

As the La Gazette article noted, the "unfortunate researcher" claims that there is no separation of powers in Azerbaijan.

"Here's a bit of republican morality for you: does President Macron share power? Millions of people took to the streets for months to protest against pension reforms, and what was the result? None. Only bruises and the use of Article 49.3 of the Constitution. Millions demonstrated against same-sex marriage during President Hollande's tenure. And what was the outcome? Bruises and gas poisoning. And the new law was passed decisively! Dear editor of 'Le Figaro,' power is never shared; it is exercised within the legal framework of institutions and laws," the article states.

The material points out that there are opposition parties in Azerbaijan, some of which have seats in parliament, as well as 37 independent deputies.

"Many newspapers and websites openly declare their opposition stance. And this opposition knows how to make itself heard, and its criticism can be sharp at times. But to find out, Mr. Editor of 'Le Figaro,' you need to conduct a little research! In France, too, it seems there is opposition... But who in France has heard opposition political statements on important issues such as the COVID-19 problem or the country's involvement in the war in Ukraine? Macron stated that his country is 'at war' with the epidemic, and a state of emergency was declared in the health sector. In Ukraine, France is an 'interested party' but not an 'ally.' France supplies weapons but has not declared war, and neither the parliament nor the opposition said a word. Is it shared power, an unquestionable authority? Or is it an authoritarian state that conducts military operations abroad without parliamentary voting?" the author writes.

The article reminds that Azerbaijan has been in a state of war since the early years after gaining independence in 1991.

"Not just a state of emergency, but a state of war. Some 20 percent of the country had been occupied and nearly a million refugees and internally displaced persons had been traumatized by ethnic cleansing. The effects of the surrender of France in 1940 lasted only a few weeks, and people were able to return home. And in the case of Azerbaijan, people could not return. Despite this shock state, the government did not shed blood. No one lost an eye or an arm as a result of any repression, as in the democratic republic of the Yellow Vests. What freedom did the opposition have in France during the war between 1914 and 1918? All talk was about national unity. There were large gaps in articles, newspapers and books, and censorship was not hidden. In Azerbaijan, which was in a state of war for thirty years, this is unheard of. Do you remember, Mr. Editor of the Le Figaro, that the leader of the French pacifists, Jean Jaurès, was killed shortly before the declaration of war in 1914? In Azerbaijan, no pacifist was shot with a revolver. Mr. Editor, once again, take care of your problems, if you can and if your newspaper allows you. We are accustomed to the vilification of the media and other forms of injustice that we have suffered for 30 years. The platitudes you write have been repeated a thousand times before you, and they have no effect. Truth and justice are not so easy to shake...," says the article.