30th anniversary of establishment of Azerbaijan-Belarus diplomatic relations marked

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan hosted an event and an exhibition on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Belarus on June 12, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The event was attended by the senior staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Azerbaijan, the head of the working group on inter-parliamentary relations Belarus-Azerbaijan, the head of the Belarus-Azerbaijan Friendship Society and other persons.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov noted the successful development of the Azerbaijani-Belarusian relations of strategic partnership based on mutual trust.

Noting that there is great potential for expanding economic relations, he stressed that at the last, 13th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation in the Economic Sphere, held on May 15, 2023, important decisions were made and directions for further strengthening our economic ties were considered. He expressed confidence that relations between the two countries would continue to develop for the benefit and prosperity of the Azerbaijani and Belarusian peoples.

Noting that cooperation between the two countries is developing on the basis of a strategic partnership, Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus Andrey Ravkov said that the current relations are considered by his country as a solid basis for continuing mutually beneficial, equal and sustainable cooperation.

At the end of the event, the participants got acquainted with the exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus.