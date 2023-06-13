All Armenian armed formations should be immediately withdrawn from Azerbaijani territory - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Currently, the Armenian side is failing its obligations to fully withdraw its armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan, and, in the post-conflict period, this is the main source of security threat for Azerbaijan, the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Trend reports.

"At the same time, despite all the indisputable facts confirmed at the international level, the denial of Armenia's belonging to the forces operating on the territory of Azerbaijan, both during the period of occupation and now, is an indicator of how Armenia falsifies facts. Along with the provocations committed in the border region, the illegal armed formations existing in Azerbaijan are an obstacle for our country in carrying out reconstruction work and the safe return of internally displaced persons to their lands. All Armenian armed formations should be immediately withdrawn from the territory of Azerbaijan," the Azerbaijani MFA said in response to the statement of the Armenian side.