EU officially responds to appeal of Western Azerbaijan Community (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The EU officially responded to the appeal of the Western Azerbaijan Community, Trend reports.

In the appeal sent to the presidents of the Council of the European Union and the European Commission, the community called on the EU to intervene and ensure the rights of Azerbaijanis to return to their homes in Armenia, from where they were forcibly expelled.

"The EU has given an official response to these appeals. In its response, the EU unequivocally states that it supports the right of return of all relevant population groups, and notes the importance of this issue in the broader peace process," the statement of the community said.

It was noted that the EU plays an important role in the normalization of interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and in promoting peace and stability in the region.

"We believe that the EU's support for the rights of Azerbaijanis to return to their homeland is an important step in strengthening international support for this process. In our opinion, this official response expresses the growing recognition in the international arena of the urgent need to resolve the plight of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia. It also strengthens the position of the Western Azerbaijan Community as a reliable partner in achieving a sustainable solution to this pressing humanitarian problem," said the statement.

The Western Azerbaijan Community hopes for further dialogue and practical cooperation with the EU in this direction.

The community remains committed to close cooperation with the EU to ensure the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis to their homes, thereby contributing to peace, stability and coexistence in the region in accordance with the norms and principles of international law.