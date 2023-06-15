We will sign MoU to enhance mutual trade with Pakistan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. We also agreed that we will work hard to enhance our mutual trade. And the step towards that we'll be signing of a MoU to start working on that and to work on the list of items, which will be included into the list of preferential trade between our countries, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his press statement following an expanded meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that there are great opportunities in the area of energy whether its fossil fuel projects or projects related to renewable sources of energy.