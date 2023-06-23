US and Azerbaijan successfully cooperate in field of energy - finance minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The US and Azerbaijan successfully cooperate in the field of energy, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said during an event dedicated to the 247th anniversary of the signing of the US Declaration of Independence, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the countries celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijani-American diplomatic relations last year.

"Azerbaijani-American relations have developed quite actively and expanded within the framework of mutual interests and principles of equal relations in many areas, especially in such areas as energy, maintaining European energy security and the global fight against terrorism, for over 30 years," Sharifov said.

"Our partnership in the spirit of friendship continues to advance our common goals and interests at the bilateral and multilateral levels. I am confident that we will successfully continue our close cooperation in order to further expand our relations,” he said.