BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, at the invitation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, has embarked on a working visit to the US, the Azerbaijani MFA told Trend.

It is planned to hold a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, as well as another round of negotiations between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the "Bilateral agreement on peace and the establishment of interstate relations" draft.