BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Today, 8 vehicles accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has safely transported Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh through the Lachin border checkpoint, Trend reports.

The cars drove from Azerbaijan's Khankendi in the direction of Gorus.

After passing the documents check, an unhindered passage was provided for the Armenian residents.

The Armenian side has repeatedly made false accusations of an alleged "humanitarian crisis" affecting Armenians residing in Karabakh, particularly after provocations that led to the severe injury of an Azerbaijani soldier at the Lachin checkpoint and the closure of the crossing point by the official decision of Baku.

However, the events unfolding in the region demonstrate that the road is open for humanitarian purposes, contrary to claims made by certain circles.