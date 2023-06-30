There remains hard work to be done for final agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Blinken

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. There remains hard work to be done to try to reach a final agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as he took part in the final plenary session with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia at the National Training Center for Foreign Affairs named after George Schultz, Trend reports.

"I appreciate the opportunity to spend time with you, as did our team, the National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, and appreciate, again that as we'll share in a statement that will be released in a little while, further progress toward this shared objective of a an agreement, as well as deepening understanding of the positions on other outstanding issues, as well as the recognition that there remains hard work to be done to try to reach a final agreement," he said.

The new round of talks between Bayramov and Mirzoyan on the draft peace agreement was held in the US from June 27 through June 29.