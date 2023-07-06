France commits its colonization with genocide, member of French National Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. France began its colonization with genocide by deporting Africans, Member of the National Assembly of France from French Guiana Jean-Victor Castor told Trend.

"Guiana is still considered a military colony of France. We want to free Guiana from colonization and get support from other countries as well. Today, as a result of colonization, a dramatic situation has developed. France wants the local population to become impoverished, preventing us from using our own resources. At the international level, France has blocked us in all areas. We study only the history and geography of France. We cannot exercise our own laws and rights. Even our right to vote was unanimously rejected by France," he added.

Within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, an event on the topic of "Towards the Complete Elimination of Colonialism" has being held today at Baku Convention Center.

Meanwhile, speaking at the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement yesterday, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said that one of the countries that still is pursuing the neo-colonialism is France.

“French administered territories outside Europe are nasty remains of the French colonial empire. France must respect the sovereignty of the Comoros over the island of Mayotte as well as the rights of the New Caledonian people and other peoples in French overseas communities and territories,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that France has to apologize for its colonial past and bloody colonial crimes and acts of genocide against NAM member countries in Africa, South-East Asia and other places.