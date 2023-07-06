FMs of Azerbaijan, Uganda sign MoU, following political consultations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his counterpart from Uganda Sese Odongo within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, Trend reports citing the MFA.

Issues on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation were discussed at the meeting.

Bayramov recalled with gratitude the support provided to Azerbaijan by the Ugandan side during the chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement.

At the end, the parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Uganda.