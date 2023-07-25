Certain people in Armenia want the country to live in conditions of war next 30 years - Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. People who constantly call on Armenia to live in conflict conditions are questioning the existence of this country, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a briefing today, Trend reports.

He stated that there are people inside the country who want Armenia to live in conditions of war for the next 30 years.

"I don't want to evaluate someone's desires, opinions. Intentions can be good, constructive, but we are talking about real results. As a leader who has learned from his mistakes and has obligations, I can state that if someone says that Armenia should live in a 'conflict mode', then he/she actually questions the existence of the country. I'm not saying that these people want this, but the result won't be positive," he added.

Exactly three years before Pashinyan came to power - on the eve of the 2020 second Karabakh war - from all the platforms in which the prime minister regularly took part, he unequivocally fell into the spotlight with his territorial claims, and provocative statements against Azerbaijan. As a result, on the night of September 27, 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces attacked the positions of Azerbaijan.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document, ending the 30-year occupation, and now it's clear that Pashinyan has reconciled with the fact that he has no other choice but to accept the new geopolitical reality created by Azerbaijan, and is beginning to understand that the future of the region is based on the peace declared by Azerbaijan.