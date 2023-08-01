US continues to engage with Azerbaijan, Armenia at different levels - State Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.1. The US continues to engage with Azerbaijan and Armenia at different levels, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on Aug.1, Trend reports.

"We do believe that a peace agreement is it within reach. That's why we continue to engage both at the senior levels of this department, and at subcabinet levels with leaders in Armenia and Azerbaijan to reach a full peace agreement,"he said.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held bilateral talks on June 27-29 at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia.

They met with US Secretary Anthony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington.

The ministers and their teams continued progress on the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations. They reached an agreement on additional articles and achieved mutual understanding on the draft agreement, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues require further work.

