Quadrocopter belonging to Armenian armed forces intercepted by Azerbaijani army units

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. On August 1, at about 20:45, a DJI Mavic 3 quadrocopter belonging to the Armenian armed forces launched from the direction of the Digh settlement of the Gorus region and attempted to conduct flights over the positions of the Azerbaijan army stationed in the direction of the Lachin region, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

"The quadrocopter detected as a result of the vigilance of the Azerbaijan army units was landed and intercepted by special technical means," said the ministry.