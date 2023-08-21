Armenians fail to establish fortifications on Azerbaijan's territory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Armenian illegal armed formations in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, made an attempt to install long-term fortifications in front of Azerbaijani Army positions in the direction of Terter, Agdam, Fuzuli and Shusha districts from 06:20 (GMT+4) to 08:20 (GMT+4) on August 21, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"As a result of urgent measures taken by Azerbaijani Army units, the works were immediately stopped," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Armenian armed forces' units from positions located in the direction of Goysu settlements of Basarkechar region, Djil of Chemberek region and Brun of Goris region intermittently fired small arms at Azerbaijani Army positions in the direction of Galakand and Novoivanovka settlements of Gadabay region and Akhmedli of Lachin region from 23:55 (GMT+4) on August 20 to 06:10 (GMT+4) on August 21.