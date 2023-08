BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Armenian armed forces' quadrocopter attempted to fly over Azerbaijani Army positions in the direction of Heydarabad settlement of Sadarka district of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic at around 13:35 (GMT+4) on August 25, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"As a result of the vigilance of Azerbaijani Army units, the quadrocopter was detected and shot down by small arms fire," the Defense Ministry said.