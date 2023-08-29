Armenians in Karabakh refuse to accept help from Baku - "starvation" show continues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Armenian separatists in Karabakh urge residents to refuse humanitarian aid from Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society, Trend reports.

In the footage distributed on social networks, a resident of Khankendi calls for blocking the road for the passage of humanitarian aid vehicles sent today by the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society, carrying 40 tons of flour products, with the words "I would rather die of hunger than eat flour given by a Turk".

The Azerbaijani side once again demonstrates a humanistic approach and sends humanitarian aid to citizens of Armenian origin living in Karabakh. The separatists, however, continue to sabotage Azerbaijan's attempts to establish peace in the region with such statements, and, moreover, expose their own beliefs about the so-called "humanitarian catastrophe".

The remnants of the separatist regime in Karabakh have long been trying in various ways to convince the world community and international organizations that Azerbaijan, by establishing a border crossing point on the Lachin road, is allegedly keeping the Armenian residents of Karabakh under "blockade", has created a "humanitarian crisis situation" for them, and that the Armenians are allegedly facing "food shortages".

Armenia, which continues to manipulate the existence of an alleged "tense humanitarian situation" and "blockade" in the region, is hindering the peace process instead of following through on the agreements reached to resolve issues related to the use of the Lachin road and other alternative roads to meet the needs of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region.