Negotiations on unblocking South Caucasus transportation links continue - Russian Deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Negotiations of the trilateral working group on unblocking transportation links in the South Caucasus continue, but the aggravation between Armenia and Azerbaijan has a negative impact on this activity. Russian Deputy PM Alexei Overchuk told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Trend reports.

"Of course, any aggravations always have a negative impact on our work, hold back, delay, and time passes before we come back again, sit down and start working further," he said. "Negotiations have not been suspended, they are continuing."

According to Overchuk, the next meeting of Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Ministers on unblocking transportation ties in the region will take place when conditions are right.

Earlier, he noted the significant progress in the coordination of unblocking of transport communications between Azerbaijan and Armenia following the results of the last meeting of the working group.