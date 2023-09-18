Armenia accumulates personnel and equipment for next military attack - Azerbaijan's MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The Armenian armed forces numbering more than 10,000 people are still illegally located on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said at a briefing for the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

More than a hundred tanks and other armored vehicles, more than two hundred heavy artillery installations, including multiple launch rocket systems, dozens of various electronic warfare systems, and more than two hundred mortar systems are currently deployed on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed.

Contrary to its obligations, Armenia provides these forces with technical, military, logistical and financial support. Armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan are financed directly from the state budget of Armenia. Armenia blatantly violates the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, which in paragraph 4 directly reflects the requirement for the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces in parallel with the deployment of the peacekeeping contingent of Russia.

According to the ministry, the use of electronic warfare systems illegally deployed in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan is of particular concern. Azerbaijan Airlines’ civil airlines, as well as airlines of foreign countries, have been exposed to electronic interference over the past few months, including July 13, July 24, July 27, August 21, and September 1.

“These interventions pose a serious threat to the safety of people and air traffic. The International Civil Aviation Organization, as well as the peacekeeping contingent of Russia were informed about such threatening actions. In recent days, there has been an increase in military provocations, accompanied by the intensification of military engineering works and other military construction activities, both along the non-delimited border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and in the Karabakh region. Armenia is openly digging new trenches, erecting fortifications, collecting personnel and equipment for the next military offensive," said the ministry.