Azerbaijan's rep in talks with Karabakh Armenians arrives in Yevlakh (PHOTO)

YEVLAKH, Azerbaijan, September 21. Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, participates in negotiations with representatives of the Armenian minority of Karabakh in Yevlakh, Trend reports from the scene.

A meeting with representatives of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan has kicked off in the city of Yevlakh at the invitation of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan.

The central authorities of Azerbaijan are represented at the meeting by Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Bashir Hajiyev, Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation that are part of the Karabakh Economic Region (excluding the Shusha district), and Ilkin Sultanov, an employee of the special representative office.

The Armenian residents of Karabakh are represented at the talks by David Melkumyan and Sergey Martirosyan. A representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent attended the meeting as a participant.

Representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh accompanied by the Russian peacekeeping contingent have arrived in Yevlakh earlier this morning.

Ramin Mammadov was appointed responsible for contacts with Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan. On March 1, in the city of Khojaly, at the headquarters of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation temporarily stationed on the territory of Azerbaijan, the parliamentarian met with representatives of Armenians living in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Following the meeting held on March 1 in the city of Khojaly, and the invitation presented on March 13, as proposed by the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan once again, the meeting with the representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to discuss the reintegration issues, based on the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its laws, is being held on September 21, 2023, in Yevlakh.

Meanwhile, in order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and our military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been launched in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4), an agreement was reached on the cessation of local anti-terrorist activities under the following conditions: Armenian armed forces formations, illegal Armenian armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm, Armenian armed forces formations leave the territory of Azerbaijan, illegal Armenian armed formations are disbanded.