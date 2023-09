Only Azerbaijani flag displayed at Yevlakh meeting - end for separatism in Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)

YEVLAKH, Azerbaijan, September 21. A meeting with representatives of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan has kicked off in the city of Yevlakh at the invitation of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Trend reports from the scene.

There is but one flag on display during the negotiations - the flag of Azerbaijan, symbolizing the end of separatism in Karabakh.

As proposed by the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the meeting with the representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to discuss the reintegration issues, based on the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its laws, are being held on September 21, 2023, in Yevlakh.

The central authorities of Azerbaijan are represented at the meeting by Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Bashir Hajiyev, Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation that are part of the Karabakh Economic Region (excluding the Shusha district), and Ilkin Sultanov, an employee of the special representative office.

The Armenian residents of Karabakh are represented at the talks by David Melkumyan and Sergey Martirosyan.

A representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent attended the meeting as a participant.