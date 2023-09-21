Topics debated with representatives of Karabakh Armenians in Azerbaijan's Yevlakh revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. At the invitation of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, point person for contacts with Armenian residents of Karabakh Ramin Mammadov met on September 21, 2023 with representatives of Armenian residents of Karabakh Sergey Martirosyan and David Melkumyan, Trend reports.

Head for the Russian side at the Russia-Türkiye Monitoring Center, rear admiral Oleg Semyonov joined the meeting in the capacity of a participant.

The discussions held in a constructive and positive atmosphere focused on reintegration of the Armenian population of Karabakh, restoration of infrastructure and organization of activities on the basis of Constitution and laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Ramin Mammadov presented reintegration plans.

In addition, the importance of soonest implementation of the issues reflected in the September 20 statement on the cessation of anti-terrorist measures of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan was emphasized.

In the context of discussions of social and humanitarian issues, the representatives of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan said that there was a particular need for fuel. At the same time, they asked for humanitarian assistance, including food products.

As a result of the meeting, their request was accepted positively. In particular, it is planned to provide fuel supply for heating systems of kindergartens and schools, as well as emergency medical and firefighting services, and provide humanitarian support.

The sides reached an agreement to hold the next meeting soon.