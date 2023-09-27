Azerbaijan provides update on weapons, ammunition confiscated in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has updated information about the amount of military equipment, weapons, and ammunition seized after the completion of local anti-terror activities conducted in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region as of 17:00 (GMT +4) on September 27, Trend reports.
The updated list includes:
1. Small arms and grenades - 1,132
2. Artillery weapons - 61
3. Air Defense means -235
4. Various ammunition - 434,295
5. Accouterments - 2,732
6. Optical and other devices - 231
7. Vehicles (armored - 26, other - 125)
8. Trailers - 21