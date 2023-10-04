The scandal related to the US Agency for International Development (USAID) broke out in Georgia. The White House publicly demonstrates that it is still "committed" to the strategy of interference in the internal affairs of other countries. One of the agencies performing "menial work" for the US in these matters is undoubtedly USAID, which actively interferes in the internal affairs of individual countries, seeking to create conditions for destabilization, coups, and chaos.

Through this agency, the USA very readily meddled in the internal affairs of other nations and sought to alter the situation to suit its own purposes. USAID was established as a part of the US Central Intelligence Agency, and it is claimed that it currently carries out the duties of the organization in order to offer help.

The fact that USAID has allocated about $10 billion to "civil society building" programs in various countries between 2023 and 2025 further reinforces these accusations. It is obvious that under the guise of the American "civil society building," they penetrated into a number of countries and began to bring the discontented masses of these countries to the streets. The US is busy pumping out of its budget, formed at the expense of the taxes of the American people, huge amounts of money for unnecessary and unpromising projects of USAID and other similar organizations.

The US is attempting to entirely seize control of the situation and alter the balance of power in the South Caucasus through its "activity". Armenia's problem has already been settled. There is still no solution to the problems with Georgia and Azerbaijan. Evidently, the White House is quite aware of how challenging it will be for them to accomplish this in Azerbaijan. Additionally, they are fully aware that USAID's plans for Azerbaijan will not be carried out due to the country's successful reforms, victory in the second Karabakh war, and anti-terrorist actions implemented in the area over the previous three years.

The US intervened in the internal affairs of another South Caucasian country, Georgia. Having created a chaotic situation there, they set themselves the goal of managing the processes in accordance with their desires.

In a statement released on October 2, the Georgian State Security Service accused USAID of funding Serbian nationals who had come to Georgia in order to impart violent protest tactics intended to topple the nation's duly elected government, which is yet another confirmation of what has been alleged.

Additionally, the US is attempting to obfuscate the trail by acting through USAID in a variety of unconventional ways, including through agents from several nations. Three Serbian nationals, Sinisa Sikman, Jelena Stojsic, and Slobodan Djinovic, arrived in Georgia on September 25 at the invitation of the East-West Management Institute of the USAID program, according to the State Security Service of Georgia. They also disclosed the primary reason for their visit to Georgia. From October through December of this year, they were meant to give trainings for youth and NGOs organizing illegal and subversive actions.

This is USAID as it truly is. Local groups and movements affiliated with the US government, particularly USAID, work to sabotage civil society growth, intervene in political processes, and foment social strife. Many years ago, Azerbaijan faced the same issues that Georgia is currently dealing with, but since it was a powerful nation, it did not allow the plans of organizations like USAID to be carried out.