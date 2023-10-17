Representatives of diplomatic corps visit Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. A visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to Fuzuli city has been organized on the occasion of Fuzuli City Day, Trend reports.

About 70 diplomatic delegates and 30 ambassadors are taking part in the visit.

The representatives of the diplomatic corps will take part in events dedicated to City Day.

At the same time, they will become familiar with the construction and restoration work carried out in Fuzuli after its liberation.

The guests are also scheduled to attend a concert program dedicated to City Day.

Fuzuli city was liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war.

On July 31 of this year, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed an order “On the establishment of city days in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

The order aims to perpetuate the historic victory achieved in the Patriotic War.

Under the document, August 26 (Lachin City Day), October 4 (Jabrayil City Day), October 17 (Fuzuli City Day), October 20 (Zangilan City Day), October 25 (Gubadli City Day), November 8 (Shusha City Day), November 20 (Aghdam City Day), and November 25 (Kalbajar City Day) will be solemnly celebrated every year.