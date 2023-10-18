King of Saudi Arabia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence, Trend reports.

"It is on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence of your country that we extend our sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency.

We wish you the best of health and happiness, and the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Azerbaijan sustainable development and prosperity," the letter said.