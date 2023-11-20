Turkmenistan supports gender equality in all areas - Central Council of Women's Union

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Turkmenistan supports gender equality in all areas, Chair of the Central Council of the Women's Union of Turkmenistan Akjemal Durdiyeva said at the conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment", Trend reports.

“Respect for women is reflected in the mentality of the Turkmen people. Gender equality is one of the main directions of our activities. All obligations to eradicate discrimination against women are being fulfilled,” she added.

Baku is hosting the NAM conference on "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment" under the joint organization of Azerbaijan (the current NAM chair), Uganda, and Uzbekistan (the future NAM chairs).

The event is held on the basis of initiatives voiced by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the ministerial meeting of the NAM Coordination Bureau in July this year.

