Yerevan implies timing to sign possible peace agreement with Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Armenia and Azerbaijan may sign a peace agreement within the next 15 days, Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan said at a briefing, Trend reports.

"As we have reached an agreement on almost all fundamental issues, the pending peace agreement can be signed within the next 15 days upon wish. I don't want to disclose details to avoid harming the process," he noted.

Recently, the Armenian Foreign Ministry announced a response to the latest proposal from Azerbaijan for the peace agreement.

As the ministry said, after the statement by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on November 18 regarding the intensification of diplomatic efforts to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan, Armenia presented a sixth package of proposals for the peace agreement to Azerbaijan and committed to refine and sign a document to normalize relations based on previously stated principles.

On November 18, Pashinyan, during the opening of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly's autumn session in Yerevan, stated that Azerbaijan and Armenia came to an agreement on the peace agreement's basic principles.

