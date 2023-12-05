Baku hosting international conference on Azerbaijani refugees from Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. An international conference themed "Ensuring the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia: global context and fair solution" is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The conference is attended by more than 100 guests from 30 countries.

The event will feature presentations by Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party of Türkiye Zafar Sirakaya, Turkish MPs, international experts, and professors.

The conference will continue its work in the form of panel discussions with the participation of renowned international experts and socio-political figures, addressing issues such as the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia, resettlement challenges on the international stage, the issue of return in international law, difficulties and practical achievements in the field of repatriation, and the situation in this area in different regions.

