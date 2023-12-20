Parliament ratifies agreement on air communication between Azerbaijan and Iraq

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) ratified the agreement on air communication between Azerbaijan and Iraq, Trend reports.

The draft law "On approval of the "Agreement on air communication between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Iraq" was discussed in the Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties and was recommended to the plenary session of the Parliament.

