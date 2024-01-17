Chairman of CEC visits Azerbaijan's Independent Media Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Mazahir Panahov visited the CEC's Independent Media Center, which started its work in connection with the upcoming presidential elections, Trend reports.

''Azerbaijan is intensively implementing several projects aimed at preparation, free, fair and transparent holding of extraordinary presidential elections scheduled for February 7, 2024,'' said Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov.

He mentioned that they are actively working on creating comprehensive conditions and extensive opportunities for electoral participants with varying statuses.

The Center underwent inspection with the involvement of Commission members and Secretariat representatives. After getting acquainted with the established conditions, the CEC Chairman stressed the importance of providing local and international media representatives with free and easy access to information about the presidential elections. He also highlighted the need for more efficient and quality services for other participants in the electoral process and shared his recommendations on this matter. Subsequently, Mr. Panahov provided the media representatives with detailed information about the activities of the media center and the overall preparations for the presidential elections.

During the event, it was emphasized that the primary goal of the Independent Media Center is to offer broader opportunities to local and international media representatives, playing a crucial role in ensuring a high level of openness and transparency in the elections. The Center aims to assist them in comprehensive, prompt, and objective coverage of the elections, as well as in obtaining and promptly publishing information. Media representatives are free to utilize computers, telephones, and fax machines, along with enjoying free Internet access at the fully equipped Center, featuring modern information and communication technologies.

The Independent Media Center's website (www.secki-2024.az) regularly provides the latest information on the elections in Azerbaijani, English, and Russian languages. Competent individuals' and experts' opinions on various election-related issues, as well as statements and viewpoints, are promptly published, accompanied by the dissemination of photos and video recordings.

