Armenian separatists' investigation process goes on adhere to international conventions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. At the moment, the investigation against the detained Armenian separatists held in Baku continues in compliance with international conventions, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev told Trend.

Aliyev emphasized that these individuals were engaged in separatism, operating illegally on the territory of Azerbaijan, actually subordinating to Armenia.

"Extensive investigative measures are being carried out. There is a lot of work to do. Investigative actions are carried out in accordance with the requirements of all international conventions and national legislation. After the criminal case will be completed and final charges will be brought against them, the case will be submitted to the court for consideration," Aliyev added.

To note, the leader of the nationalistic Dashnaktsutyun party in Karabakh, former so-called "chairman of the parliament" of the separatists David Ishkhanyan, former so-called "presidents" of the separatists Araik Harutyunyan and Arkady Ghukasyan, Davit Manukyan, who held the "position" of the so-called "first deputy commander of the defense army" and "served" with the rank of "Gen, Bako Sahakyan and Arkady Ghukasyan, Davit Manukyan, who held the "position" of the so-called "First Deputy Commander of the Defense Army" and "served" in the rank of "Major General" of the separatist regime in Karabakh, Ruben Vardanyan, who held the "position" of the so-called "Minister of State" of the separatist regime in Karabakh, David Babayan, former so-called "Minister of Foreign Affairs" of the separatist regime in Karabakh, Levi Mnatsakanyan, who held the "position" of the so-called "Minister of Defense" of the separatist regime in Karabakh, were detained by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan and taken to Baku.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel