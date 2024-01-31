Azerbaijan maps out polling spots in Russia to vote in presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Polling stations will be opened at the Azerbaijani Embassy in the Russian Federation, as well as at the Consulates General in St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg, in connection with the upcoming February 7 extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Polling stations will be open from 08:00 to 19:00 local time.

Addresses of polling stations:

Moscow city, 15 Voznesensky avenue;

St. Petersburg city, 27, 2nd Sovetskaya street;

Yekaterinburg city, 5 Karla Libknecht street;

To note, citizens of Azerbaijan who have reached the age of 18 and are permanently residing in the territory of the Russian Federation may participate in voting. For this purpose, it is necessary to present a passport or ID card of a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the representatives of the polling station. Citizens of Azerbaijan planning to visit the Russian Federation during the presidential election and wishing to vote are also asked to bring absentee voting certificates.

