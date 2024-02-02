Azerbaijani embassy in China sets up polling station

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Regarding the extraordinary presidential election set for February 7 in Azerbaijan, a polling station has been established at the country's embassy in the People's Republic of China, in compliance with the Electoral Code, Trend reports, referring to the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

Members, secretaries, and a chairman of the precinct election commission have been chosen.

Azerbaijani citizens living or staying on an extended business trip in China will have the opportunity to cast their votes on February 7, between 8:00 AM and 7:00 AM local time, at the designated polling station established at the embassy. Those aged 18 and above, possessing active voting rights, can participate in the voting process by presenting a valid passport or ID card of Azerbaijan.

The precinct election commission is fully ready to conduct the presidential election in strict adherence to legal requirements. In China, all essential measures have been taken to inform Azerbaijani citizens about consular registration in connection with the upcoming presidential election. As a result, individuals from Azerbaijan on consular registration have been informed about their eligibility to participate in the voting process.

Furthermore, the relevant announcement has been published on the official website of the embassy, across social media accounts, and in WeChat messenger groups. At the polling station set up at the Azerbaijani Embassy in China, not only Azerbaijani citizens residing in China but also eligible voters who find themselves in Beijing on election day for various reasons will have the opportunity to cast their votes.

To safeguard the voting rights of Azerbaijani citizens residing abroad or on extended foreign business trips during the extraordinary presidential election, a total of 49 polling stations have been established across 37 countries.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

