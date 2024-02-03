Azerbaijan detains Czech citizen for illegal crossing border from Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. A citizen of the Czech Republic was detained by the Azerbaijani side at one of the checkpoints in the border zone with Armenia, an informed source told Trend.

According to the source, the foreigner managed to cross the border from Armenia, and pass through the territory mined by Armenians already on Azerbaijani side of the border.

Investigation will show how he got through the Armenian posts, and the minefield unharmed, or whether he had the minefield maps.

Proceedings are already underway with him, and the Czech side has already been informed about the detention.