Azerbaijan undertook substantial organizational work in preparation for snap presidential election - IPA CIS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Coordinator of the Monitoring Group for the IPA CIS, and Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Zhakip Asanov, shared insights on the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan, specifically at Polling Station No. 2 in the Sabail district (Academy of Public Administration under the President of Azerbaijan), Trend reports.

"Our group comprises 36 members, including senators, deputies, officials, and experts from the Secretariat of the IPA CIS, representing six states. This mission is among the distinguished ones monitoring the preparation and voting process in Azerbaijan's unscheduled presidential elections. Our efforts began on December 18, 2023. The IPA CIS thoroughly reviewed Azerbaijan's legislation, evaluating its alignment with international standards, including the UN Declaration of Human Rights, international covenants on civil and political rights, and various conventions and agreements. The IPA CIS's international institute concluded that Azerbaijan's legislation is following global standards. Simultaneously, we actively observed the pre-election proceedings, holding meetings at the election headquarters of presidential candidates, engaging with government authorities, addressing issues, and offering recommendations.

Each IPA CIS observer will independently visit polling stations. Substantial organizational efforts have been dedicated to facilitating these unscheduled presidential elections. We're witnessing a celebratory atmosphere, extending congratulations to all, and will continue our observations at various other polling stations," shared Zhakip Asanov.

From 08:00 (GMT+4), polling stations will be open for voters, and close at 19:00. The Central Election Commission Secretariat's Information Center will share preliminary updates on the voting process and results at 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00, and 19:00.

Candidates for the presidency in the upcoming elections include incumbent President Ilham Aliyev (New Azerbaijan Party), independent contenders Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, Razi Nurullayev (National Front Party), Fazil Mustafa (Great Order Party), Elshad Musayev (Great Azerbaijan Party), and Gudrat Gasanguliyev (Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party).

The voter roll boasts 6,478,623 people who will cast their votes across 6,537 polling stations throughout the country.

A total of 90,372 observers are registered to monitor the election, with 790 of them representing 72 international organizations from 89 countries.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the upcoming election will span across the entire country, including the lands liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020. In the liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been established.

For Azerbaijani citizens residing abroad, 49 polling stations have been established in the embassies and consulates of 37 countries. This allows over 23,000 expatriates to participate in the voting process from various corners of the globe.

A robust media presence of 190 international entities is dedicated to observing the election, with 216 of their representatives officially registered as international observers.