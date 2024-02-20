President Ilham Aliyev one of world leaders regularly invited to MSC - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. President Ilham Aliyev is consistently invited to the Munich Security Conference (MSC), making him one of the regularly participating world leaders, a member of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) Azer Badamov told Trend.

"The Munich Security Conference serves as a global platform for discussing matters of international and regional significance. President Ilham Aliyev is consistently invited to this conference, a testament to his authority. During this year's conference, the President of Azerbaijan engaged in numerous meetings with heads of state, government officials, and business leaders. His extensive series of meetings stands unparalleled among other leaders, with many initiated by the opposite parties, underscoring the trust in President Aliyev and Azerbaijan, and the widespread willingness to collaborate with the country.

Azerbaijan has hosted numerous international events. In all the organizations we have led, our country has introduced innovations and actively contributed to addressing global challenges. Notably, our chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement injected new vitality into the organization. President Ilham Aliyev's initiative led to a special session of the UN, where our proposal to combat vaccine nationalism was globally accepted, playing a crucial role in ensuring vaccine access for economically challenged countries. This year, Azerbaijan will host COP29, an internationally significant conference on climate change. Our commitment is to organize and elevate this conference, fostering unity in the global community on climate-related issues," he said.

The parliamentarian emphasized that the multitude of meetings conducted by the head of state during the Munich Conference would expand the circle of the country's allies and attract parties interested in collaborating with Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan stands as a beacon of stability today, drawing interest from international corporations for investments. I am confident that in the coming years, we will witness increased investment from well-established global companies. This optimism is rooted in Azerbaijan's dynamic economic growth, a stable socio-political environment, and our commitment to promoting global peace. I anticipate that our involvement in the Munich Conference will play a crucial role in broadening opportunities for international cooperation," Badamov added.

