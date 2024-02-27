Kazakhstan confirms date for President Tokayev's visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make a state visit to Azerbaijan on March 11-12, Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel told Trend.

"President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on March 11-12. During the two-day visit it is planned to sign several bilateral documents on cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan," the ambassador said.

Alim Bael noted that, as part of the visit, the President of Kazakhstan will also visit Fuzuli, where he will take part in the opening ceremony of the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center.

The ambassador also emphasized that the visit of the Kazakh leader will be the first visit of a foreign head of state to Azerbaijan after the extraordinary presidential election.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel