Azerbaijan's Khojaly discovers remains of five more victims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Remains of five more people have been found in the mass grave discovered in Azerbaijan's Khojaly, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office says, Trend reports.

As reported earlier, the Department of Criminalistics and Information Technologies of the General Prosecutor's Office is investigating the detection of a mass grave during excavation works carried out as part of major restoration and construction works in the center (near the former carpet factory) of the city of Khojaly liberated from Armenian occupation.

"As a result of the investigative works carried out in the said territory, the human remains of five more people were discovered. Thus it was ascertained that the human remains buried in the mass grave belong to at least 10 persons (two of them minors) who were subjected to inhuman treatment and physical violence.

The detected bone fragments were duly seized for examination and laboratory tests, and other necessary procedural actions were carried out.

The Prosecutor General's Office, together with the relevant authorities, is currently inspecting the site to fully identify the human remains buried in the area.

Additional information on the result will be provided to the public," the statement of the authority says.

