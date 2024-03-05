Austrian delegation visits Aghdam city (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Within the framework of the visit of the delegation led by the head of the Austrian National Council's Austria-South Caucasus Parliamentary Group Andreas Minnich to Azerbaijan, the members of the delegation visited the city of Aghdam liberated from occupation, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The members of the delegation witnessed the consequences of vandalism committed by Armenia during the occupation of Azerbaijani lands.

The Austrian delegation was accompanied by the head of the Azerbaijani Parliament working group on inter-parliamentary relations with Austria Tahir Mirkishili and other officials.

During the visit, the delegation got acquainted with the complex Imarat of Panahali-Khan in Aghdam, Juma Mosque, visited the ruins of the Aghdam State Drama Theater, familiarized with the reconstruction and construction works carried out by the Azerbaijani state after the liberation of the city from the Armenian occupation.

The members of the delegation were provided with detailed information about the war crimes of Armenia, the destruction of cultural and historical monuments, and religious monuments, installation of a large number of mines in these territories. It was informed that before the Armenian occupation, Aghdam was one of the biggest and most developed cities not only in the Karabakh region but also in the whole of Azerbaijan. Armenians looted, destroyed, and burned residential houses, public buildings, schools, kindergartens, hospitals, and industrial enterprises in the occupied city of Aghdam and villages of the region. Armenian vandals even destroyed the Alley of Martyrs and cemeteries. The delegation was also informed about the construction-restoration works carried out after the liberation of the city from occupation, and the general plan of Aghdam was demonstrated.

Then the delegation visited the headquarters of the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territories included in the Garabagh economic region liberated from occupation and met with Special Representative Emin Huseynov.

Yesterday, on March 4, the delegation visited the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs) in Baku, honored the memory of heroic sons and daughters of Azerbaijan who died in the fight for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and laid flowers at their tombs.

