EU admission process needs overhaul - MSC Foundation's president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The process of admission to the European Union should be revised, President of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) Foundation Wolfgang Ischinger said during the panel session titled "Regional Perspectives: The European Union and Neighborhood" at the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"How long should Bosnia and Herzegovina and other countries wait for membership? This means that negotiations are not being conducted properly. This is the reason why the process of admittance to the European Union should be reconsidered.

Conflicts in the world reveal new challenges. The current European Union is different from the old one. The tools and procedures used must be redesigned," Ischinger added.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries as well as prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from over 70 countries.

The forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the results of COP28 and preparations for COP29, will consider factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as issues of security and prospects for peace, building stability in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, will discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, will touch upon conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food and nuclear security.

At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel