Geneva hosts 3rd Conference of NAM Parliamentary Network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. The 3rd conference of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement was held in Geneva, Switzerland, Trend reports.

The event was hosted by Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament and Parliamentary Network, and attended by 53 delegates from member parliaments and international organizations.

Sahiba Gafarova opened the conference with an introductory statement, welcoming the attendees and expressing optimism that the conference would make a significant contribution to the ongoing development of cooperation among member countries.

Referring to the fact that the number of participants in the Parliamentary Network conferences has been steadily growing since their inaugural meeting in Madrid in November 2021, Sahiba Gafarova noted that the network continues to grow. According to her, today the Parliamentary Network represents more than half of the parliaments of the NAM member states.

Sahiba Gafarova mentioned in her speech that since its establishment, the Parliamentary Network has been coordinating its activities with the decisions of the executive authorities, reflecting them in its final documents.

The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament emphasized that Azerbaijan's role as chair of COP29 creates an important opportunity to engage international partners in the development of climate action for the benefit of the planet.

She believes that, in this sense, inclusive dialog, constructive cooperation, and joint activities are key factors for achieving progress in this direction.

She also added that the participation of all members of the international community in this process is important to achieve common goals.

On the initiative of Martin Chungong, Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Azerbaijani Parliament and the Inter-Parliamentary Union plan to organize a parliamentary meeting within the framework of COP29. This event will allow parliamentarians to widely exchange views and determine what steps they can take to combat climate change. The meeting will thus contribute to multilateral climate action.

The conference resulted in the adoption of the Geneva Declaration.

