President of Ecuador congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Constitutional President of the Republic of Ecuador Daniel Noboa Azin has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

"Mr. President.

It gives me great pleasure to congratulate you on your victory in the election held in the Republic of Azerbaijan in February this year.

I express my desire to further foster friendship and cooperation between our peoples.

I hope that your leadership will continue to bring prosperity to all the people of Azerbaijan," the letter reads.