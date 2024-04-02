Azerbaijani FM receives Ukrainian ambassador amid completion of his diplomatic mission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine Vladyslav Kanevsky on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in the country, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine and emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation.

Additionally, it was noted that relations between the two countries and peoples are based on historical roots, constantly developing based on respect for norms and principles of international law, including territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The Ukrainian side emphasized the importance of humanitarian aid provided by Azerbaijan for the country and expressed gratitude for it.

The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

