US-EU-Armenia meeting to lead to escalation of tension in S. Caucasus - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 3 April 2024 19:08 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The trilateral meeting scheduled for April 5 between the United States, the European Union, and Armenia, despite Azerbaijan's justified concerns, will lead to escalation of tension, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a phone talk with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Trend reports.

According to President Ilham Aliyev, the non-transparent preparation, lack of inclusivity, and failure to postpone the trilateral meeting scheduled for April 5 between the United States, the European Union, and Armenia, despite Azerbaijan's justified concerns, will lead to escalation of tension and creation of new dividing lines rather than peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus.

